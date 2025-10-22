Anchorstone Holdings Faces Governance Challenge Following Director Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anchorstone Holdings Limited ( (HK:1592) ) has provided an announcement.

Anchorstone Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Ms. Ching Wan Wah Kitty as an independent non-executive director, effective October 22, 2025, due to her pursuit of other business and personal commitments. This resignation leaves the company with only two independent non-executive directors, falling below the minimum required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules, which may impact the company’s compliance and governance structure.

Average Trading Volume: 4,534,114

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$57.91M

