Anchorstone Holdings Approves Share Consolidation

Anchorstone Holdings Limited ( (HK:1592) ) has provided an announcement.

Anchorstone Holdings Limited has announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 22 October 2025, where a resolution for share consolidation was approved by an overwhelming majority of shareholders. The share consolidation will become effective on 24 October 2025, and trading of the consolidated shares will begin on the same day. This move is expected to streamline the company’s share structure and potentially enhance the marketability and trading liquidity of its shares.

More about Anchorstone Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,534,114

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$57.91M

