Anchor AS Completes Acquisition of REC Silicon Shares

The latest announcement is out from REC Silicon ASA ( (RNWEF) ).

Anchor AS has successfully completed its voluntary all-cash offer to acquire 43.94% of REC Silicon ASA’s shares at NOK 2.20 per share, marking a significant development in the company’s ownership structure. This acquisition is expected to impact REC Silicon’s market positioning and stakeholder interests, as Anchor AS plans to launch a mandatory offer in compliance with Norwegian securities regulations.

More about REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA is a company operating in the renewable energy sector, primarily focusing on the production of silicon materials used in solar panels and electronic applications. The company is a significant player in the global market for polysilicon and silicon gases, catering to the needs of the solar energy and electronics industries.

YTD Price Performance: -37.60%

Average Trading Volume: 1,961,386

Current Market Cap: NOK943M

