Anax Metals Unveils High Copper Grades at Evelyn Project

Anax Metals Limited has reported promising exploration results at its Evelyn Project, revealing high copper concentrations and new soil anomalies, indicating significant polymetallic potential. These findings, including copper grades of up to 14.6%, have identified new exploration targets, with drilling planned for early 2025. The company aims to identify new resources to enhance its project and processing hub, while seeking strategic partnerships for further development.

