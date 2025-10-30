Anax Metals Advances Whim Creek Project and Secures Approvals for Waste Rock Repurposing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Anax Metals Limited ( (AU:ANX) ) has shared an update.

Anax Metals Limited has made significant progress in its Whim Creek Project, which is fully permitted for mining and construction, aiming to produce copper cathode and zinc sulphate through a combination of sulphide concentrate production and heap leaching. The company is actively pursuing strategic and funding efforts, including discussions with potential partners and site visits, to support its regional processing hub strategy. Additionally, Anax has received approvals to repurpose waste rock for road base and aggregate production, enhancing its operational capabilities.

More about Anax Metals Limited

Anax Metals Limited is a company operating in the base metals industry, focusing on the production of copper and zinc. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its Whim Creek Copper-Zinc JV Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, aiming to establish a strategic Pilbara Processing Hub.

Average Trading Volume: 1,427,873

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.71M

See more data about ANX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue