Anatara Secures European Patent for GaRP Product

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd has announced the European Patent Office’s grant of a patent for its GaRP product, aimed at improving gastrointestinal health. This patent solidifies the company’s intellectual property position in Europe, especially if ongoing trials for GaRP, a complementary medicine for chronic gastrointestinal conditions like IBS and IBD, prove successful. The granted patent, which builds on Australian priority filings, ensures protection until 2039.

For further insights into AU:ANR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.