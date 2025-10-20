Anand Rathi Releases Q2 Earnings Call Recording

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited ( (IN:ARSSBL) ) has issued an announcement.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited announced that the audio recording of its earnings conference call for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025, is now available on the company’s website. This announcement is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and keep stakeholders informed about its financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on stock brokerage services. The company is based in Mumbai, India, and is involved in providing a range of financial solutions to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 351,197

