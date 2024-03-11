AnalytixInsight Welcomes New CFO for Strategic Growth

AnalytixInsight Inc (TSE:ALY) has released an update.

AnalytixInsight Inc. has appointed Mr. Jonathan Dwek as its new Chief Financial Officer, bolstering the company’s leadership with his extensive experience in financial strategy and mergers & acquisitions. The appointment is part of the company’s management restructuring and aims to enhance corporate governance and explore new growth opportunities. Mr. Dwek’s appointment follows the resignation of the former CFO, Mr. Paul Bozoki, and coincides with the grant of stock options to officers and consultants.

