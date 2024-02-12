AN2 Therapeutics Reassesses Phase 3 Trial Amid Efficacy Concerns

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (ANTX) has released an update.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. has paused Phase 3 enrollment of its clinical trial for epetraborole in treatment-resistant MAC lung disease after preliminary analysis indicated the drug might be less effective than expected. This halt will allow for a thorough review of the data and guidance from the DSMB on potential adjustments to the study. While the Phase 2 trial has been completed with 80 patients, the Phase 3 had a swift enrollment nearing 100 participants. Despite the pause, current trial participants will continue their treatment as the company prepares to release Phase 2 results in the summer of 2024.

