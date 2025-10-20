Amvis Holdings Revises Financial Forecast Amid Operational Disruptions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Amvis Holdings.Inc. ( (JP:7071) ).

Amvis Holdings, Inc. announced corrections to its previously disclosed Consolidated Financial Summary for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, due to identified inaccuracies. The company revised its full-year earnings forecast downward, citing disruptions caused by staff reassignment for an investigation, which impacted service provision and sales.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7071) stock is a Buy with a Yen665.00 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 1,455,028

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen58.69B

