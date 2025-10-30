AMSC ASA Concludes Operations with Final Liquidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

American Shipping Company ASA ( (ASCJF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AMSC ASA held an extraordinary general meeting where it was resolved to approve the liquidation settlement, leading to the company’s final liquidation and removal from the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. This marks the end of AMSC ASA’s operations, impacting its stakeholders and concluding its presence in the maritime investment industry.

More about American Shipping Company ASA

AMSC ASA, established in 2005 and listed on the Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange, is a maritime investment company.

Average Trading Volume: 420,086

Current Market Cap: NOK106.1M

