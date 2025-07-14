AMS Public Transport Holdings Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited ( (HK:0077) ) has provided an announcement.

AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 29, 2025. The meeting will address several key business matters, including the adoption of financial statements, declaration of dividends, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks approval for a general mandate to issue additional shares, which could impact its capital structure and shareholder value.

More about AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited

AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the public transport sector. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing transportation services.

Average Trading Volume: 337,549

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$114.2M

