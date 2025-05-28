ams-OSRAM AG Announces 2025 Ordinary General Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

ams-OSRAM ( (CH:AMS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ams-OSRAM AG has announced the convening of its Ordinary General Meeting for June 26, 2025, where shareholders will discuss and vote on several key resolutions, including financial statements, remuneration policies, and the introduction of new authorized capital. This meeting is significant as it will address the company’s strategic financial decisions and governance, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG operates in the technology industry, focusing on the production of optical solutions, including sensors and lighting products. The company is known for its innovative contributions to the semiconductor and lighting sectors, serving a global market with a focus on enhancing the quality of life through advanced technology.

Average Trading Volume: 628,242

Current Market Cap: CHF723.5M

Disclaimer & Disclosure

