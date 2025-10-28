Amrize Ltd Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Amrize Ltd ( (AMRZ) ) is now available.

Amrize Ltd reported a 6.6% increase in third-quarter revenue, driven by strong demand in infrastructure and commercial markets, despite challenges like a temporary equipment outage in its cement network. The company is raising its 2025 revenue guidance and continues to invest in organic growth projects to expand production and improve efficiency, positioning itself to capitalize on long-term demand in its $200 billion addressable market.

The most recent analyst rating on (AMRZ) stock is a Buy with a $48.20 price target.

More about Amrize Ltd

Amrize Ltd operates in the building materials industry, focusing on products such as cement, aggregates, and commercial roofing systems. The company targets both infrastructure and commercial markets, with a significant presence in regions like Dallas-Fort Worth and Calgary.

Average Trading Volume: 3,729,022

Current Market Cap: $27.4B



