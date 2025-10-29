Ampol Limited Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance Amid Global Refinery Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ampol Limited ( (AU:ALD) ) has provided an update.

Ampol Limited reported a strong third quarter in 2025, with the Lytton Refiner Margin improving significantly due to strengthened Singapore refined product cracks and global refinery outages. The company’s group earnings exceeded the first half quarterly average, although sales volumes were impacted by planned maintenance and external factors. The convenience retail sector showed resilience despite weather-related challenges, and Ampol is progressing with its acquisition of EG Australia. However, delays in refinery upgrades for ultra-low sulfur gasoline may incur additional costs.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ALD) stock is a Buy with a A$35.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ampol Limited stock, see the AU:ALD Stock Forecast page.

More about Ampol Limited

Ampol Limited is a company operating in the energy sector, primarily focused on refining and marketing petroleum products. It provides fuel and convenience retail services, with a significant presence in both the Australian and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 879,352

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.43B

For a thorough assessment of ALD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue