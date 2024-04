Ampol Limited (AU:ALD) has released an update.

Ampol Limited has announced the cessation of 11,325 ‘PERFORMANCE RIGHT’ securities as of April 1, 2024, due to the non-fulfillment of conditional terms. This new announcement was made public on April 8, 2024, and offers a glimpse into the company’s recent adjustments to its issued capital.

