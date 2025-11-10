Amplitude Energy Announces 11-for-1 Share Consolidation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Amplitude Energy ( (AU:AEL) ) has shared an announcement.

Amplitude Energy Limited has announced a consolidation of its issued share capital on an 11-for-1 basis, approved at its Annual General Meeting. This consolidation aims to adjust the share price theoretically to approximately 11 times its pre-consolidation value, although actual market effects may vary. Trading in the consolidated securities will commence on a deferred settlement basis, with normal trading resuming on 20 November 2025. This move is expected to streamline the company’s share structure and potentially impact its market positioning.

More about Amplitude Energy

Amplitude Energy Limited (ASX: AEL) is an Australian gas production company focused on supplying the Southeast domestic gas market. The company operates offshore gas fields in Commonwealth waters and onshore processing plants in the Otway and Gippsland Basins, and holds non-operated oil production in the Cooper Basin. Amplitude Energy maintains a portfolio of long-term customer gas supply contracts and has exploration and development prospects in the Otway and Gippsland Basins.

YTD Price Performance: 24.38%

Average Trading Volume: 6,983,467

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$819.3M

