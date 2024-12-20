AmpliTech Group Raises $5.3 Million in Direct Offerings

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

AmpliTech Group ( (AMPG) ) just unveiled an update.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. announced the closing of two registered direct offerings, raising a total of approximately $5.3 million. These offerings, facilitated by Maxim Group LLC as the sole placement agent, enhance AmpliTech’s financial position and support its strategic initiatives in the RF microwave components and 5G solutions sectors.

More about AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. The company serves global markets, including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, committed to advancing technology and innovation.

YTD Price Performance: 6.38%

Average Trading Volume: 5,743,624

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $31.13M

For a thorough assessment of AMPG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.