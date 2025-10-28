Amplia Therapeutics Secures $3.77 Million R&D Tax Rebate to Boost Cancer Trials

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Amplia Therapeutics ( (AU:ATX) ) just unveiled an update.

Amplia Therapeutics has received a $3.77 million R&D tax rebate from the Australian Tax Office, which will support the progression of its clinical trials for narmafotinib, a FAK inhibitor. This funding will aid in advancing the ACCENT and AMPLICITY trials, which are exploring narmafotinib’s effectiveness in treating advanced pancreatic cancer, potentially enhancing Amplia’s position in the oncology pharmaceutical industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ATX) stock is a Buy with a A$0.42 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Amplia Therapeutics stock, see the AU:ATX Stock Forecast page.

More about Amplia Therapeutics

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company focused on developing Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis treatment. The company targets fibrotic cancers such as pancreatic and ovarian cancer, with FAK also playing a role in chronic diseases like idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Average Trading Volume: 2,908,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$66.7M

Learn more about ATX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue