Amplia Therapeutics Expands U.S. Market Presence with OTCQB Listing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Amplia Therapeutics ( (AU:ATX) ) has shared an announcement.

Amplia Therapeutics has commenced trading on the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market, enhancing its engagement with U.S. investors and expanding its presence in the U.S. market. This move coincides with the company’s AMPLICITY clinical trial for advanced pancreatic cancer opening at five sites in the U.S., and is part of Amplia’s broader strategy to educate investors about its FAK inhibitor program, which includes the promising drug narmafotinib.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ATX) stock is a Buy with a A$0.42 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Amplia Therapeutics stock, see the AU:ATX Stock Forecast page.

More about Amplia Therapeutics

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company focused on developing Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. The company targets fibrotic cancers such as pancreatic and ovarian cancer, and FAK is also significant in chronic diseases like idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Average Trading Volume: 2,681,963

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$64.13M

Find detailed analytics on ATX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue