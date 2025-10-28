Amplia Therapeutics Advances Narmafotinib Trials with Promising Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Amplia Therapeutics ( (AU:ATX) ) is now available.

Amplia Therapeutics has reported significant progress in its clinical trials for narmafotinib, a FAK inhibitor, showing improved outcomes in metastatic pancreatic cancer treatment. The company has achieved key regulatory milestones, including ethics approval for a new trial combining narmafotinib with FOLFIRINOX chemotherapy and securing a patent for its drug formulation, positioning it for further commercial development and potential partnerships.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ATX) stock is a Buy with a A$0.42 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Amplia Therapeutics stock, see the AU:ATX Stock Forecast page.

More about Amplia Therapeutics

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and fibrosis. The company specializes in small molecule inhibitors, particularly targeting focal adhesion kinase (FAK), with a primary market focus on enhancing therapeutic outcomes for challenging diseases such as metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Average Trading Volume: 2,841,748

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$66.7M

See more insights into ATX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue