Amphenol Corporation Announces Record Q3 2025 Results

Amphenol Corporation ( (APH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Amphenol Corporation presented to its investors.

Amphenol Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, operating across various high-growth sectors including automotive, aerospace, and communications networks.

In its latest earnings report, Amphenol Corporation announced record-breaking results for the third quarter of 2025, with significant increases in sales and earnings per share, alongside a notable dividend increase.

The company reported sales of $6.2 billion, marking a 53% increase from the previous year, with a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.97, up 102% year-over-year. The operating margin reached a record 27.5%, and the company generated $1.5 billion in operating cash flow. Strategic acquisitions, including Rochester Sensors, contributed to this growth, and the company returned $354 million to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends.

Amphenol’s management remains optimistic about future growth, driven by its commitment to innovation and strategic acquisitions. The company anticipates continued strong performance in the fourth quarter and full year 2025, with expected sales growth of up to 50% for the year.

Looking ahead, Amphenol’s management is confident in leveraging its competitive advantage and entrepreneurial culture to capitalize on growth opportunities across diverse markets, aiming to deliver sustained long-term value for shareholders.

