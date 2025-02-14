AMP Limited Celebrates 175 Years with Strong Financial Growth

AMP Limited ( (AMLTF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information AMP Limited presented to its investors.

AMP Limited, a prominent financial services company in Australia and New Zealand, is known for its focus on wealth management and banking services, with a mission to help people secure their financial futures. In its 2024 report, AMP celebrated 175 years of serving its customers, marking the milestone with significant achievements in financial growth and strategic restructuring. The company reported an underlying net profit after tax of $236 million, a 15.1% increase from the previous year, alongside a 6.1% reduction in controllable costs, reflecting efficient management practices. Strategic developments included the completion of a major transaction for its AMP Advice business, launching a new digital bank for small businesses and individuals, and maintaining a strong position in the retirement solutions market. Looking ahead, AMP is positioned for continued growth with a strategic focus on enhancing customer experience and expanding its digital offerings, aiming to solidify its role as a leader in financial services for retirement and banking needs.