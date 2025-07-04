AMP Limited Announces Change in Shareholding Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from AMP ( (AU:AMP) ).

AMP Limited has announced a change in its shareholding structure under an exemption from the Corporations Act. The company’s current interest in its own shares has decreased, with a reduction in the total number of shares it controls. This adjustment in shareholding may impact AMP’s market positioning and influence its strategic decisions moving forward.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AMP) stock is a Buy with a A$1.48 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AMP stock, see the AU:AMP Stock Forecast page.

AMP Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering wealth management, investment, and insurance services. The company focuses on providing financial solutions to individuals and businesses, leveraging its expertise in asset management and financial planning.

Average Trading Volume: 6,653,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.21B

