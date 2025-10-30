Amotiv Limited Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Amotiv ( (AU:AOV) ).

Amotiv Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Graeme Whickman. The company has granted 250,645 Performance Rights to Whickman, increasing his total holdings to 670,565 Performance Rights. This change was approved at the company’s Annual General Meeting, reflecting a strategic move to align the director’s interests with the company’s performance goals.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AOV) stock is a Buy with a A$12.56 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Amotiv stock, see the AU:AOV Stock Forecast page.

More about Amotiv

Average Trading Volume: 422,114

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.22B

See more insights into AOV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue