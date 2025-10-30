Amotiv Limited Issues Performance Rights in Employee Incentive Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Amotiv ( (AU:AOV) ) has shared an announcement.

Amotiv Limited has announced the issuance of 250,645 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are subject to transfer restrictions and are not listed on the ASX until the restrictions are lifted, potentially impacting employee retention and motivation strategies.

More about Amotiv

