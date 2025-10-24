Amotiv Limited Announces New Chair and AGM Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Amotiv ( (AU:AOV) ) has issued an announcement.

Amotiv Limited has announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which included the appointment of James Fazzino as the new Chair of the Board, succeeding Graeme Billings. This leadership change is expected to influence the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder engagement positively, as the resolutions presented at the AGM were overwhelmingly carried, indicating strong shareholder support.

Amotiv Limited operates in the industry of providing specialized services and products, with a focus on enhancing operational efficiencies and strategic growth initiatives. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker AOV.

