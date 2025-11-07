AMN Healthcare Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

AMN Healthcare ( (AMN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information AMN Healthcare presented to its investors.
Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is a leading provider of total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of workforce technologies and a network of healthcare professionals.
In its third quarter of 2025, AMN Healthcare reported a revenue of $634 million, with a GAAP income of $0.76 per share and an adjusted EPS of $0.39. Despite a year-over-year revenue decrease of 8%, the company exceeded its guidance, reflecting a rebound in staffing orders and effective management of selling, general, and administrative expenses.
Key financial metrics showed a mixed performance, with a gross profit of $184 million, down 13% from the previous year, and an adjusted EBITDA of $58 million, a 22% decline year-over-year. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment saw a 9% decrease in revenue, while the Physician and Leadership Solutions segment experienced a slight 1% drop. However, the company managed to improve its net income significantly, reporting a 319% increase compared to the previous year.
Looking ahead, AMN Healthcare anticipates strong sequential volume growth for travel nursing in the fourth quarter, with expected revenue between $715 million and $730 million. The company continues to enhance its financial flexibility through strategic refinancing and is poised to navigate the evolving healthcare staffing landscape effectively.