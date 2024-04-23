AML3D Ltd Secures Key Australian Defence Contract

AML3D Ltd (AU:AL3) has released an update.

AML3D Ltd has secured a contract with the Australian Defence Science and Technology Group to supply 3D-printed marine test components, marking a strategic move to broaden their defence market reach. The components, fabricated using advanced materials like Nickel Aluminium Bronze and high strength steel alloys, are in line with AML3D’s successful US expansion, specifically supporting the US Navy’s submarine base. CEO Sean Ebert expresses confidence in meeting DSTG’s rigorous testing standards, potentially paving the way for substantial new contracts.

