Amicus Therapeutics Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Amicus Therapeutics ( (FOLD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Amicus Therapeutics presented to its investors.

Amicus Therapeutics is a global biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for rare diseases, with a strong focus on patient care and novel therapeutic solutions.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Amicus Therapeutics announced a significant revenue increase and achieved GAAP profitability, marking a milestone in its financial performance. The company reported total revenue of $169 million, a 17% increase at constant exchange rates, and a GAAP net income of $17 million.

Key highlights from the report include robust sales growth for its products Galafold and Pombiliti + Opfolda, with year-over-year increases of 15% and 45%, respectively. The company’s cash position improved by $33 million, reaching $264 million. Additionally, Amicus completed pricing and reimbursement agreements in several countries and is on track for further international expansion.

Amicus also reported progress in its clinical pipeline, with the Phase 3 study of DMX-200 for treating Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis on track for full enrollment by the end of the year. The company reiterated its financial guidance for 2025, projecting continued revenue growth and maintaining a positive outlook for the future.

Looking ahead, Amicus Therapeutics is focused on achieving its strategic objectives for 2025 and beyond, with expectations of sustainable double-digit growth and a target of surpassing $1 billion in total sales by 2028.

