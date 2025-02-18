Ami Organics Announces Investor Meeting Schedule

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

The latest announcement is out from Ami Organics Ltd. ( (IN:AMIORG) ).

Ami Organics Limited has announced a virtual group meeting with multiple investors, organized by PhillipCapital (India) Pvt Ltd, scheduled for February 24, 2025. The company clarified that no unpublished price-sensitive information will be discussed during the meeting, emphasizing transparency and compliance with regulatory obligations.

More about Ami Organics Ltd.

Ami Organics Limited operates in the specialty chemicals industry, focusing on the production and supply of advanced pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is based in Surat, Gujarat, India, and is listed on both BSE and NSE.

YTD Price Performance: 3.97%

Average Trading Volume: 17,183

Current Market Cap: 88.59B INR

