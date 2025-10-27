Amgen’s Tarlatamab Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Lung Cancer Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)), BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc, in collaboration with BeOne Medicines, is conducting a Phase 1b study titled ‘A Phase 1b Study Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Preliminary Anti-Tumor Activity of Subcutaneous Tarlatamab in Subjects With Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (DeLLphi-308)’. The primary aim is to assess the safety and tolerability of subcutaneous tarlatamab in patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer, a critical area of unmet medical need.

The study is testing tarlatamab, a drug administered via subcutaneous injection. The intervention is designed to explore different dosing regimens to determine the most effective and safe dosage for patients.

This interventional study is non-randomized and follows a sequential intervention model without masking, focusing on basic science. It is structured in three parts: dose exploration, dose expansion, and alternative dosing, to refine the treatment approach.

The study began on September 13, 2024, with the last update submitted on October 23, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the study, which is still recruiting participants.

The study’s progress could influence Amgen’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position, especially in the competitive oncology sector. Investors should monitor updates closely as they could impact market dynamics significantly.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

