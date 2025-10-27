Amgen’s Tarlatamab Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Lung Cancer Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a significant clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multicenter Study of Tarlatamab Therapy in Subjects With Limited-Stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer (LS-SCLC) Who Have Not Progressed Following Concurrent Chemoradiation Therapy.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of the drug tarlatamab compared to a placebo, focusing on progression-free survival and overall survival in patients with LS-SCLC.

The intervention being tested is tarlatamab, administered as an intravenous infusion. It is designed to improve survival rates in patients with limited-stage small-cell lung cancer who have not shown disease progression following chemoradiotherapy.

This study is interventional, with a randomized allocation and a parallel intervention model. It employs a double-blind masking approach, meaning both participants and investigators are unaware of which treatment is being administered. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on October 31, 2023, with an estimated completion date set for October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating when results might influence the market.

The outcome of this study could have substantial implications for Amgen’s stock performance and investor sentiment. Success in demonstrating tarlatamab’s efficacy could position Amgen favorably in the oncology market, potentially impacting competitors and enhancing its market share in cancer treatment.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

