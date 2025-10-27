Amgen’s Romiplostim Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Cancer Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘PROCLAIM: A Phase 3 Randomized Placebo-controlled Double-blind Study of Romiplostim for the Treatment of Chemotherapy-induced Thrombocytopenia in Patients Receiving Chemotherapy for Treatment of Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Ovarian Cancer, or Breast Cancer.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of romiplostim in treating chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia (CIT), allowing patients to receive on-time, full-dose chemotherapy. This research is significant as it addresses a common side effect of chemotherapy that can hinder cancer treatment.

The intervention being tested is Romiplostim, a drug administered via subcutaneous injection, intended to treat CIT in patients undergoing chemotherapy for NSCLC, ovarian cancer, or breast cancer. The study includes a placebo group for comparison.

The study design is interventional, with participants randomly allocated to either the romiplostim or placebo group in a 2:1 ratio. It follows a parallel intervention model with quadruple masking, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are unaware of the group assignments. The primary purpose is treatment.

The study began on April 24, 2019, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on October 15, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing nature.

This update could positively impact Amgen’s stock performance by demonstrating the company’s commitment to advancing cancer treatment. Successful results could enhance investor sentiment and position Amgen favorably against competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

