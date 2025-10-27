Amgen’s Phase 3 Study on Xaluritamig: A Potential Game-Changer in Prostate Cancer Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3, Open-label, Multicenter, Randomized Study of Xaluritamig vs Cabazitaxel or Second Androgen Receptor-Directed Therapy in Subjects With Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Previously Treated With Chemotherapy. The study aims to compare the overall survival rates of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) receiving Xaluritamig against those receiving either cabazitaxel or a second androgen receptor-directed therapy (ARDT).

The study is testing two main interventions. The experimental group receives Xaluritamig, administered as an intravenous infusion. The active comparator group receives either cabazitaxel via IV infusion or oral tablets of abiraterone or enzalutamide, based on the investigator’s choice. These treatments are intended to improve survival outcomes in patients with mCRPC.

This interventional study is designed as a randomized, parallel assignment with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment efficacy. Participants are randomly allocated to different treatment arms to ensure unbiased results.

The study began on November 14, 2024, with the latest update submitted on October 15, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress of the study and its current recruiting status, indicating ongoing patient enrollment and data collection.

For investors, this study represents a significant development in Amgen’s oncology pipeline, potentially enhancing its market position if successful. The study’s outcome could influence Amgen’s stock performance, especially in comparison to competitors in the prostate cancer treatment market. The ongoing recruitment and updates suggest active progress, which may positively impact investor sentiment.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

