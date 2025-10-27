Amgen’s Pediatric Psoriasis Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Dermatology

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Multi-center, Open-label, Single-arm Study to Assess the Safety of Apremilast (AMG 407) in Pediatric Participants From 6 Through 17 Years of Age With Mild to Moderate Plaque Psoriasis.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability of apremilast in children with this condition, highlighting its significance in expanding treatment options for pediatric patients.

The intervention being tested is Apremilast, an oral tablet administered twice daily based on the participant’s body weight. It is designed to treat mild to moderate plaque psoriasis in children, offering a potential new therapeutic option.

This interventional study follows a single-group model without masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. The open-label design allows all participants and researchers to know the treatment being administered.

The study began on October 12, 2023, with an estimated primary completion date in 2025. The last update was submitted on September 24, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

The study’s progress could positively influence Amgen’s stock performance by potentially expanding its market share in pediatric dermatology. As competitors also seek advancements in psoriasis treatments, successful outcomes could enhance investor confidence in Amgen’s innovation capabilities.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

