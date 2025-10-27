Amgen’s Olpasiran Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Cardiovascular Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Amgen Inc. is conducting a study titled OCEAN(a)-PreEvent – Olpasiran Trials of Cardiovascular Events And LipoproteiN(a) Reduction to Prevent First Major Cardiovascular Events. The study aims to evaluate the effect of olpasiran, a drug designed to lower elevated lipoprotein(a) levels, on reducing the risk of coronary heart disease death, myocardial infarction, or urgent coronary revascularization in participants at risk for a first major cardiovascular event.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the efficacy of olpasiran, an experimental drug administered via subcutaneous injection, against a placebo. Olpasiran is intended to lower lipoprotein(a) levels to prevent cardiovascular events.

Study Design: This is a Phase 3, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter study. Participants are randomly assigned to receive either olpasiran or a placebo, with both participants and investigators unaware of the assignments. The primary purpose is to treat and prevent cardiovascular events.

Study Timeline: The study began on August 18, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the most recent information available to stakeholders.

Market Implications: The progress of this study could significantly impact Amgen’s stock performance and investor sentiment, particularly if olpasiran proves effective. Success could position Amgen favorably against competitors in the cardiovascular treatment market, potentially driving investor interest and market share.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue