Amgen’s New Obesity Drug: A Potential Game-Changer?

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Maridebart Cafraglutide in Adult Participants in Japan Who Have Obesity Disease.’ The study aims to demonstrate the superiority of maridebart cafraglutide over a placebo in achieving a significant reduction in body weight among participants with obesity in Japan.

The intervention being tested is maridebart cafraglutide, a drug administered subcutaneously. It is designed to aid in weight reduction and is being tested in various doses to assess its efficacy and safety.

This study is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to different groups receiving either high, medium, low doses of maridebart cafraglutide, or a placebo. It follows a parallel intervention model with double masking, meaning both participants and investigators are unaware of the group assignments. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on June 13, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 16, 2025, indicating the study is actively recruiting participants.

For investors, the progress of this study could significantly impact Amgen’s stock performance. Positive outcomes may enhance investor sentiment and position Amgen competitively in the obesity treatment market, especially against other companies developing similar interventions.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

