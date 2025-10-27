Amgen’s Long-term Study on Dazodalibep: A Potential Breakthrough for Sjögren’s Syndrome

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a long-term extension study titled A Multicenter, Open-Label, Long-term, Extension Study to Evaluate the Safety and Tolerability of Dazodalibep in Participants With Sjögren’s Syndrome (SS). The primary objective is to assess the safety and tolerability of dazodalibep, a drug aimed at treating Sjögren’s Syndrome, a chronic autoimmune condition. This study is significant as it seeks to provide long-term data on the drug’s effects, potentially offering a new therapeutic option for patients with this condition.

The intervention being tested is dazodalibep, administered intravenously. It is designed to evaluate its long-term safety and tolerability in participants who have previously completed a 48-week treatment with dazodalibep or placebo in earlier trials.

The study follows an interventional design with a single-group assignment. There is no random allocation or masking involved, as all participants will receive the treatment. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to gather comprehensive safety data over an extended period.

The study began on December 19, 2024, with a primary completion date not yet specified. The latest update was submitted on October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating future updates or results.

This clinical study update could positively influence Amgen’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful long-term safety data could lead to broader market approval and adoption of dazodalibep. Investors should also consider the competitive landscape, as advancements in autoimmune treatments are a key area of interest for pharmaceutical companies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

