Amgen’s Latest Clinical Study Update: A New Hope for Small Cell Lung Cancer?

Amgen Inc. is currently recruiting participants for a Phase 1b clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1b Study Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of Tarlatamab in Combination With YL201 With or Without Anti-PD-L1 in Subjects With Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer.’ The study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of the drug combination in treating extensive stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC), a significant concern in oncology due to its aggressive nature.

The interventions being tested include Tarlatamab and YL201, both administered intravenously, with the potential addition of anti-PD-L1 drugs like Atezolizumab or Durvalumab. These treatments are designed to target cancer cells more effectively, potentially improving patient outcomes.

The study follows a non-randomized, sequential intervention model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It is structured in three parts: dose exploration, dose expansion, and triplet combination, each testing different combinations and dosages of the drugs.

The study began on March 21, 2025, with the last update on October 17, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and current status, which is actively recruiting participants.

This update could influence Amgen’s stock performance positively by showcasing its commitment to innovative cancer treatments. The study’s progress might also affect investor sentiment, especially if interim results suggest promising outcomes compared to competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

