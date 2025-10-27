Amgen’s Innovative Study on AMG 193: A Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 1b study titled ‘A Phase 1b Study Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of AMG 193 in Combination With Other Therapies in Subjects With Advanced Gastrointestinal, Biliary Tract, or Pancreatic Cancers With Homozygous MTAP-deletion’. The primary objective is to determine the maximum tolerated dose and safety profile of AMG 193 when combined with other therapies in patients with these advanced cancers.

The study tests AMG 193, an MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, combined with therapies like gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel, and modified FOLFIRINOX. These combinations aim to enhance treatment efficacy for patients with MTAP-deleted cancers.

This interventional study is non-randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the safety and dosage of the drug combinations.

The study began on April 8, 2024, with the latest update on October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market impact.

The ongoing study could influence Amgen’s stock performance positively if results show promising efficacy and safety, potentially increasing investor confidence. Competitors in the oncology sector may also be impacted as new treatment options emerge.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

