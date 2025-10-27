Amgen’s CodeBreaK 202: A New Frontier in Lung Cancer Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Open-label Study Evaluating Efficacy of Sotorasib Platinum Doublet Combination Versus Pembrolizumab Platinum Doublet Combination as a Front-Line Therapy in Subjects With Stage IV or Advanced Stage IIIB/C Nonsquamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers, Negative for PD-L1, and Positive for KRAS p.G12C (CodeBreaK 202)’. The study aims to compare progression-free survival and overall survival between two treatment groups for advanced nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The interventions being tested are Sotorasib combined with carboplatin and pemetrexed, and Pembrolizumab combined with carboplatin and pemetrexed. Sotorasib is administered orally, while Pembrolizumab is given intravenously. These treatments aim to improve survival outcomes in patients with specific genetic markers.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. Participants are allocated to either the experimental group receiving Sotorasib or the active comparator group receiving Pembrolizumab.

The study began on May 23, 2023, with the last update submitted on October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and anticipated completion, impacting the timeline for potential market entry of the treatment.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence Amgen’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results could enhance the company’s position in the competitive oncology market. The study’s focus on a specific genetic mutation also highlights Amgen’s strategic move towards personalized medicine, potentially setting it apart from competitors.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

