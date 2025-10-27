Amgen’s Apremilast Study: A New Hope for Pediatric Patients

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3, Multicenter, Open-label, Long-term Extension Study of Apremilast in Children 2 Years of Age or Older With Oral Ulcers Associated With Behçet’s Disease or 5 Years of Age or Older With Juvenile Psoriatic Arthritis. The study aims to assess the long-term safety of the drug apremilast in young patients who have completed prior studies. This research is significant as it addresses the need for effective long-term treatment options for children with these conditions.

The intervention being tested is apremilast, an oral medication available in tablet or liquid form. It is intended to treat oral ulcers associated with Behçet’s Disease and juvenile psoriatic arthritis by reducing inflammation and improving patient quality of life.

This study is interventional with a parallel assignment model and no masking, meaning all participants receive the treatment, and the primary purpose is treatment-focused. This design allows for a straightforward evaluation of the drug’s safety over an extended period.

The study began on March 8, 2023, with an estimated primary completion date in 2025, and the last update was submitted on October 16, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results.

The continuation of this study could positively impact Amgen’s stock performance by demonstrating their commitment to expanding treatment options for pediatric conditions. It also positions Amgen competitively within the pharmaceutical industry, especially in the pediatric segment, which is often underserved.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

