Amgen’s ABP 234 vs. Keytruda: A New Hope for Lung Cancer Treatment?

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Randomized, Double-Blind Study to Compare Efficacy, Pharmacokinetics, Safety, and Immunogenicity Between ABP 234 and Keytruda® (Pembrolizumab) in Subjects With Advanced or Metastatic Non-squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.’ The primary goal is to evaluate the efficacy of ABP 234 compared to the established pembrolizumab, aiming to provide a new treatment option for this severe condition.

The study tests ABP 234, an experimental drug administered intravenously, against both US and EU-approved versions of pembrolizumab. The interventions aim to determine if ABP 234 can match or exceed the performance of pembrolizumab in treating advanced lung cancer.

This Phase 3 study is randomized and double-blind, meaning participants and investigators do not know which treatment is being administered, ensuring unbiased results. Participants are randomly assigned to different treatment groups, focusing on treatment efficacy as the primary purpose.

The study began on March 8, 2024, with primary completion expected in 2025 and the last update recorded on October 23, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating when results might influence market dynamics.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Amgen’s stock performance, especially if ABP 234 proves effective. Success could enhance investor sentiment and position Amgen competitively against other pharmaceutical companies in the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

