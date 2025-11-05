Amgen Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Amgen Inc ( (AMGN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Amgen Inc presented to its investors.

Amgen Inc., a leading biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering innovative medicines for serious illnesses, including cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases, and rare diseases. The company is renowned for its cutting-edge research and development in the biotechnology sector.

In its third quarter of 2025 financial report, Amgen Inc. reported a significant increase in total revenues, reaching $9.6 billion, marking a 12% growth compared to the same period in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by a 14% increase in product sales volume, despite a slight decline in net selling prices. The company also highlighted the strong performance of several key products, including Repatha, EVENITY, and TEZSPIRE, which all experienced double-digit sales growth.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 14% increase in GAAP earnings per share (EPS) to $5.93, and a 1% rise in non-GAAP EPS to $5.64. The company’s GAAP operating income rose to $2.5 billion, with an operating margin of 27.6%. Amgen also generated $4.2 billion in free cash flow, reflecting improved working capital management and lower interest payments. However, the company faced higher operating expenses due to increased investment in research and development and a $400 million impairment charge related to Otezla.

Looking ahead, Amgen’s management remains optimistic about sustaining long-term growth through disciplined investments and a robust pipeline of first-in-class medicines. The company anticipates total revenues for the full year 2025 to range between $35.8 billion and $36.6 billion, with continued focus on expanding access to its innovative treatments and advancing its clinical pipeline.

Amgen’s strategic focus on innovation and expansion in the biotechnology sector positions it well for future growth, as it continues to address unmet medical needs and deliver value to patients and shareholders alike.

