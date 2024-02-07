Amesite Issues Equity to Strengthen Advisory Partnership

Amesite (AMST) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the unregistered sales of equity securities.

In a strategic move to bolster advisory support, the Company has issued 250,000 restricted common shares to Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. This private transaction, exempt from public offering regulations under the Securities Act of 1933, enhances the Company’s financial framework without the need for a standard securities registration.

