Ameriwest Critical Metals Acquires Bornite Copper Project

Ameriwest Lithium ( (TSE:AWCM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Bornite Copper Project, which includes 34 unpatented mineral claims in Marion County, Oregon. The Bornite Project is known for its copper, gold, and silver deposits and has the potential to become a high-grade underground copper mine. The acquisition aligns with the U.S. Department of Energy’s designation of copper as a critical metal, potentially accelerating the project’s exploration and development.

TSE:AWCM is a Underperform.

Ameriwest Lithium’s financial distress and negative profitability are significant concerns, driving its low overall score. While the recent strategic acquisition is a positive step, the company faces severe operational challenges. Technical indicators suggest weakness, and poor valuation metrics further dampen the stock’s appeal.

Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc. is an exploration company focused on identifying and acquiring strategic critical mineral projects for exploration and resource development. The company is advancing its Thompson Valley lithium clay property in Arizona, owns a lithium clay property in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and is in the process of optioning its Railroad Valley lithium brine property in Nevada.

Average Trading Volume: 9,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$6.82M

