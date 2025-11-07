Americold Realty Trust Reports Q3 2025 Results

Americold Realty Trust ( (COLD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Americold Realty Trust presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Americold Realty Trust is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, focusing on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company announced its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a sequential revenue increase of 2% and delivering an AFFO of $0.35 per share, in line with expectations. Despite a challenging market environment, Americold maintained its full-year outlook for 2025.

In the third quarter of 2025, Americold reported total revenues of $663.7 million, a slight decrease of 1.6% from the previous year, primarily due to lower volumes in the warehouse segment. The company experienced a net loss of $11.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.01 per diluted share in the same quarter of the previous year. Core EBITDA decreased by 5.7% to $148.3 million, reflecting increased selling, general, and administrative expenses.

The Global Warehouse segment saw a decline in same-store revenues and NOI, with a decrease in economic occupancy rates. Despite these challenges, Americold’s fixed commitment storage contracts provided a stable revenue stream, accounting for 60% of rent and storage revenues. The company’s strategic focus on operational excellence and customer relationships positions it well for future growth opportunities.

Looking ahead, Americold remains confident in its long-term potential, supported by investments in labor, technology, and commercial leadership. The company is exploring ways to leverage partnerships and evaluate adjacent categories to drive occupancy and shareholder value. Management’s reaffirmed annual guidance suggests a cautious yet optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue