Americas Gold and Silver Boosts Silver Production Amid Strategic Developments

Americas Gold and Silver ( (TSE:USA) ) has shared an update.

Americas Gold and Silver reported a significant increase in silver production, with a 36% year-over-year and 54% quarter-over-quarter rise, driven by operational improvements at the Galena Complex and progress at the EC120 Project. Despite a net loss of $15.1 million for Q2 2025, the company secured a $100 million loan facility to fund growth and development, achieved successful metallurgical test results for antimony recovery, and signed a multi-metal offtake agreement with Ocean Partners, positioning itself as a potential antimony producer in the U.S.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:USA) stock is a Buy with a C$0.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Americas Gold and Silver stock, see the TSE:USA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:USA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:USA is a Neutral.

While the company shows potential through positive corporate events and some technical momentum, significant financial challenges and valuation concerns weigh heavily. The mixed earnings call sentiment also tempers the outlook, resulting in a moderate overall score.

More about Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a North American precious metals producer focused on silver, zinc, and lead production. The company is actively working on operational improvements and development projects, particularly at the Galena Complex in Idaho and the EC120 Project, which is transitioning to focus on higher-grade silver and copper.

YTD Price Performance: 167.86%

Average Trading Volume: 1,333,908

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$978.5M

