American Woodmark Approves Merger with MasterBrand

On October 30, 2025, American Woodmark Corporation held a special meeting of shareholders to approve a merger with MasterBrand, Inc. The merger agreement, initially dated August 5, 2025, was approved, allowing American Woodmark to become a wholly owned subsidiary of MasterBrand. This merger, which received shareholder approval from both companies, is seen as a transformative step that will enhance customer service and operational excellence. The transaction is pending regulatory clearance and other customary closing conditions.

American Woodmark is one of the largest cabinet manufacturers in the United States, offering a wide range of cabinetry products through partnerships with home centers, builders, and independent dealers. MasterBrand is the largest manufacturer of residential cabinets in North America, providing a diverse portfolio of cabinetry products through an extensive distribution network.

